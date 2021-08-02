Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of ARGGY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,057. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.14.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.