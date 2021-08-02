Astrea Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Astrea Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Astrea Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS ASAXU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Astrea Acquisition has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $10.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $159,000.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

