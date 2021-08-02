ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CSFB lowered shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ATCO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.69.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$45.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. ATCO has a one year low of C$35.68 and a one year high of C$46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87.

In other ATCO news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

