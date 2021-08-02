Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 496,900 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $54,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,125.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,263 shares of company stock worth $1,131,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $723.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.96. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

