Atmos Energy (ATO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATO opened at $98.59 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

