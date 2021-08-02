Atreca’s (BCEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Atreca alerts:

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $202.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 135.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 20.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 19.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.