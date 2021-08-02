Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,552. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.