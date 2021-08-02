Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

