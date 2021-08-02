Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $212.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $209.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.30. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $210.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $651,769,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.