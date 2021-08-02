Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Autoneum stock opened at $122.85 on Monday. Autoneum has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $122.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.85.
Autoneum Company Profile
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.