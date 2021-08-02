Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Autoneum stock opened at $122.85 on Monday. Autoneum has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $122.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.85.

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market in Switzerland. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, tunnel insulators, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

