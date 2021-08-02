Avanos Medical (AVNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AVNS opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

