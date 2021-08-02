Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of AVNT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17. Avient has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

