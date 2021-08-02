AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.49 ($28.82).

Shares of CS opened at €21.88 ($25.74) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.06. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

