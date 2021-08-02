Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.

AXTA stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

