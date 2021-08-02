Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACLS stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

