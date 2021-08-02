Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,988.0 days.
Axfood AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$22.58 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56. Axfood AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile
