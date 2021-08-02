Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,988.0 days.

Axfood AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$22.58 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56. Axfood AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.