B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 2,218 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ REG opened at $65.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,997 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

