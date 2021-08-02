B. Riley Cuts Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target to $11.50

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of RBBN opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

