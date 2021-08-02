Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $10.75 or 0.00027105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $106.99 million and $10.77 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00820544 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00091362 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,956,400 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.