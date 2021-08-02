Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $71.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on BALY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE:BALY opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 246.25 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 74.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 176,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

