Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,835,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 9,056,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,418.0 days.

Banco Comercial Português stock remained flat at $$0.19 on Monday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

