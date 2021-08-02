Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Up to $7.76

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $8.06. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 4,200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 1,188,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at $8,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 936,455 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

