Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Up to $7.76

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $8.06. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 4,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth about $8,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

