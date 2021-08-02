Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSMX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

