Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

BAC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 443,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,096,469. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

