Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $328.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

