Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Lessened by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,908,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 814,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 625,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $99.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.58.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

