Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIH stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

