Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATB stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CATB has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

