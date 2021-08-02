Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $202,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $92,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 43,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $15,613,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.54 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.