Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $210,000 in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYN opened at $14.56 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

