Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $239,000 in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESML. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1,511.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at $160,000.

ESML stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.82.

