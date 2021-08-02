Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,086 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $80.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

