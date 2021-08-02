Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,630 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,977 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 169,674 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $4,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, insider Michael Vella sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $118,044.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,380,836 shares in the company, valued at $15,713,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $8.01 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

