Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,447 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.018 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

