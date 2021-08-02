Barclays Boosts Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,740

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,471.11 ($19.22).

LON CPG traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,524.50 ($19.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,129. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,752.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.03.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

