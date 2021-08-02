Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEMTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $88.35.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

