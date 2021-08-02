Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,459.80 ($19.07). 2,405,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.92. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a market capitalization of £113.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 1.27%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.