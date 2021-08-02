Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.22).

The Weir Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,732 ($22.63). 575,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,945. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,879.14. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Clare Chapman bought 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

