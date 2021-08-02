Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON JUP traded up GBX 4.07 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 274.47 ($3.59). The company had a trading volume of 2,196,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,107. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.18. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £532,000 ($695,061.41). Also, insider David Cruickshank acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

