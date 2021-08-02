Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,577 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

