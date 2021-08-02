Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,000. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 2.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $2,060,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,947,000 after buying an additional 60,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FND opened at $122.01 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $123.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.35. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

