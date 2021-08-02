Baskin Financial Services Inc. Invests $308,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $54.20 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners
