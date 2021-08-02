Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 62,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $223.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

