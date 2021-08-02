Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $2.75. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.96. 25,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.27. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

