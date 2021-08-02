Belden (BDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.40. Belden has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDC. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

