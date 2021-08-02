Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellerophon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $4.16 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

