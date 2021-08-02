BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of BellRing Brands worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

