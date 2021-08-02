Belt Reaches Market Cap of $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00139090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,706.07 or 0.99834959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00843862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

