Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) EVP Sells $7,130,712.96 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion and a PE ratio of 108.59.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

